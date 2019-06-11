East joins Chronicle staff as associate editor

The Humboldt Chronicle proudly welcomes new staff member Mindy East to the newspaper team. East will serve as associate editor.

East has extensive experience in the newspaper industry. She worked for the Chronicle’s sister newspaper, The Tri-City Reporter, for 11 years.

“With a small staff you have to wear many hats and perform many tasks,” said Editor Danny Wade. “Mindy brings a tremendous amount of experience and professionalism to our team. She is an asset to the newspaper.”

As associate editor, East will contribute with news content, reporting, photography, selling ads, building ads and laying out pages. She will also assist with other duties around the office.

“It is with great enthusiasm that I have joined the team at the Humboldt Chronicle,” East said of her position. “After being out of the newspaper industry for almost two years, I feel like I am back to my roots and ready to grow with Humboldt.”

At Tri-City, East began her career as a news clerk. Over the years, more and more duties were added to her plate. She advanced to advertising manager and prior to leaving, held the title of office manager.

Over the past several years, the Humboldt Chronicle and the Tri-City Reporter have worked together on special sections, such as the Holiday Recipe booklet, the Gibson County Business Directory and others. Wade and East worked hand-in-hand producing these publications.

“That kind of experience in a specialized field such as the newspaper industry is hard to find,” Wade said of how well East fits in with her new team. “I’ve known Mindy her entire career. She’s a hard worker and a go-getter. She will fit right in with our staff like a glove.”

East plans to get out in the community, introducing herself to local business professionals and meeting the people of Humboldt. Wade believes Humboldt people and businesses will enjoy getting to know her.

East resides in Rutherford with her two sons, Colten who is 11 years old and Elan who is two.

“I look forward to meeting new people within Humboldt and beyond,” East said. “I am eager to help grow your local newspaper and help local businesses grow as well.”