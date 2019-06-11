Funeral services for Doris Anne Gilliland Patterson, 80, were held at Salem United Methodist Church in Rutherford, Tenn.

Visitation for family and friends was Saturday, June 1, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Salem with the funeral service at 4 p.m. and a graveside service at Salem Cemetery following the funeral.

Mrs. Patterson was a long-time realtor in the Gibson and Obion county areas. She was a real estate broker and co-owner of Patterson Real Estate and Auction Company with her late husband, Jerry Patterson, for many years. Mrs. Patterson finished her real estate career with Coldwell Banker Creswell Realty.

She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, and a member of the Gibson County Realtor Association and the C.W.T.A.R. Association of Realtors.

Mrs. Patterson was known for her loyalty, tenacity and wit, and especially for her love for her family. She was known as Mama to her girls and MeMa to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her family with a huge love, and she was loved that way in return. She was a giant heart in a tiny person; she is irreplaceable, and she will be greatly missed.

Mrs. Patterson passed away while at home on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Glenn Patterson; her father, Floyd Gilliland, and her mother, Earline Roe-Smith Gilliland; her brother, Bob (Bitsy) Gilliland; and her sister, Peggy (Bob) Henley.

Mrs. Patterson is survived by three daughters, Jo Ann (Kerry) Speer, of Kenton, Tenn., Kathy Davidson of Trenton, Tenn., and Brenda (Dr. Steve) Allen of Trenton; one sister, Liz Isbell of Trimble, Tenn.; sister-in-law, Bitsy (Bob) Gilliland of Dyer, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Tara (Tad) Wingo, James Patterson “J.P.” Yarbro, Brock (Krista) Davidson, Dr. Jake (Kellie Jo) Davidson, Brant Allen, Ben Allen and Abigail Allen; and five great-grandchildren, Jack Wingo, Cooper Yarbro, Aidan Davidson, Avery Davidson, and Jaxson Davidson.

Memorials in honor of Mrs. Patterson may be made to the Salem United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, Rutherford, Tenn. or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.