Barry W. Parcell was born January 25, 1949 and passed away on May 26 2019 after a severe case of pneumonia.

Mr. Parcell suffered a stroke after a surgical procedure on May 9, 2018. In May of 2018 his brother, Kenneth, moved him from his home in Humboldt, Tenn. to Florida where he was in a skilled nursing home with 24-hour care as the stroke left him paralyzed on the left side. Here, Kenneth could tend to his needs, making sure he was being taking care of. Barry was formerly from northwest Indiana, more recently from Humboldt.

He served in the US Army Reserve. Mr. Parcell retired in 2015 from Pratt Industries as a scheduler with over 15 years with the company. He enjoyed bowling, sports, golf and traveling. His three cats were his companions truly after retiring.

Mr. Parcell was preceded in death by his parents, William and Delores Parcell.

He is survived by his two brothers, Kenneth (Dena) Parcell and Danny (Lesley) Parcell; two nephews, Ricky (Shawnee) Hedges and Robbie (Stephanie) Hedges; and four nephews, Dennis (Danielle) Wagner Eric (Megan) Parcell, Leif Parcell and Conner Parcell.

Mr. Parcell will be laid to rest in Cape Canaveral Military Cemetery.