Roger Sanders passed on Monday, June 3, 2019.

He was in hospice care at Northeast Georgia Medical center in Braselton, Ga.

Mr. Sanders was born March 15, 1930 in Gleason, Tenn., the son of Nona Ketchum Sanders and Roger M. Sanders Sr.

Mr. Sanders was preceded in death by his son, Phillip Wesley Sanders.

He leaves a son, Steve Sanders of Humboldt, Tenn.; and a daughter, Teresa Cannon of Bartlett, Tenn.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. Sunday, June 9 at The Church at Sugar Creek, located at 3400 East Mitchell St in Humboldt with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. Dr. Greg McFadden will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Hospice of NGMC 2150 Limestone Pkwy Gainesville, GA 30501.