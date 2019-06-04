Graveside services for Ms. Peggy Ann Lewis were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery in the Edison community of Gibson County with Rev. Bill Rice officiating.

Ms. Lewis, 72, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

She was born in Trenton, Tenn. to the late Jim and Daisy Dabbs Lewis.

Ms. Lewis was a graduate of Lambuth College and was a retired educator. She attended Trenton Church of Christ.

She is survived by her daughter, Romney Bankey and husband Rick; grandchildren, Connor and Cooper Bankey; brother, James Lewis; and nieces, Shawn Lewis and Grace Lewis.

​Memorials may be directed to Trenton Church of Christ, 1714 S. College Street, Trenton, TN 38382.

Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.