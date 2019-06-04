Funeral services for Mark Allen Hansen, 46 of Medina, were held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Milan Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Burial followed in the Double Springs Cemetery near Milan. Visitation with the family was Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m. and on Friday from 12 – 1 p.m. at the church.

Mr. Hansen was born on February 11, 1973 in Hopkinsville, Ky. and graduated from Humboldt High School in 1991. He was a member of the Milan Cumberland Presbyterian Church and he was ordained as an elder at the Double Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

He co-owned and operated Drywall Solutions in Milan. He was a member of the Milan Golf and Country Club, coached and was a member of the Medina Girls Softball League, and was a loyal supporter of the University of Kentucky athletic program.

Mr. Hansen is survived by his wife, Amber Dawn Hansen of Medina, Tenn.; two children, Hannah Jane and Heather Dawn Hansen both of Medina; mother, Connie Beeby (Chuck) of Tampa, Fla.; father, Terry Hansen (Ruth) of Humboldt, Tenn.; a sister, Jennifer Weaver (Brad) of Memphis, Tenn.; maternal grandparents, Marshall and Marie Curry of Louisville, Ky.; and his two favorite dogs, Blue and Izzy.

Mark was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edgar and Jane Hansen, and Jim and Peggy Dollar.

In lieu of flowers, a fund has been established to benefit his children called the Mark Hansen Memorial Fund. Donations may be made to the Bank of Milan at P.O. Box 410, Milan, TN 38358 or through paypal.me/markhansenmemorial.