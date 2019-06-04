County school board recognizes students and staff

By Crystal Burns

At a recent Gibson County Special School District meeting, the school board recognized several students and staff members.

The board thanked retiring teachers Marcia Law, Penny Stacy, Jenny Yates and Mary Gay London, principal Steve Maloan and support staff Mary Russell and Dorothy Hanks for their years of service to the district.

The board honored the 2018-19 Teachers of the Year: Kim Thompson, Dyer School; Mike Sims, Gibson County High School; Brandi Hinson, Kenton School; Porsha Milan, Rutherford School; Carissa Burkett, Spring Hill School; Marci Law, South Gibson County Elementary School; Kevin Painter, SGC High School; Kristi Sorrell, SGC Middle School; and Kristen Dabbs, Yorkville School. Jim Hughes, GCHS, was recognized as Principal of the Year and Dr. Michelle Goad as Supervisor of the Year.

Gaylon Childs, GCHS carpentry teacher and SkillsUSA sponsor, introduced Parker Crandall who won bronze in Action Skills at the SkillsUSA State Convention. Childs also announced that the GCHS Quiz Bowl team comprised of Seth Adams, Donte’ Holder, Lexi Cooper, Kiara Harris and Nikia McMullins won bronze at state.

FCCLA members from SGCHS who competed in STAR Events at the state meeting were recognized. Kendall Eddings placed in the Top 5 in Promote & Publicize FCCLA. Mattie Chicantek was No. 2 in the state in Hospitality & Tourism. She qualified for national STAR Events and received a $10,000 scholarship from Sullivan University. Shaleeyah Hayes and Ashley Attaway placed in the Top 10 in Sports Nutrition. Joslin Boals finished third in Interior Design. She qualified for nationals and received a $6,000 scholarship from Sullivan University.

GCSSD Director of Schools Eddie Pruett presented Mark Jackson, a SGCHS student, with a plaque for receiving the National Merit Award. Jackson was in the top 50,000 students out of 1.6 million who took the PSAT. He ranked 11th.

Roofing bids – The board approved a Strickland Roofing Company bid of $256,290 to re-roof areas of South Gibson County Middle School. Areas included are the oldest part of the building – the main, front entrance area, gym and the 2003 wing.

Grant update – Anessa Ladd, the district’s grant manager, gave her annual update on grants. Since the district founded the grant office in the spring of 2004, it has received 64 grants totaling $10.5 million. The 2018-29 school year grants totaled about $465,500 in new funding.

Ladd said there are two grants pending – the Monsanto Grow Rural Education grant for $10,000 at South Gibson County High School and a $540,602 FEMA grant for a tornado safe space at Spring Hill.