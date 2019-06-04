A celebration of the life of Charles Davis Fonville was held Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at New Shiloh United Methodist Church in Humboldt, Tenn. Officiating the services were Rev. Don Prescott, Rev. Steven Fonville and Rev. Kenneth Perry. Burial followed at Rose Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers serving were Kevin Wright, Brent Fonville, Mark Rose, Tommy Fonville, Paul Nichols, Jason Crawford, Gene Reeves, David Brinkley and Jason Fonville.

Mr. Fonville was born on September 26, 1941, to the late John Burnace Fonville Sr. and Annie Bet Graves Fonville. He died peacefully on Friday, May 31, surrounded by family and friends after a long battle with dementia.

He was preceded in death by siblings, Burnace Fonville Jr., Dorothy Nell Fonville, Margaret Frances Fonville Robbins, Richard Rozelle Fonville, J.P. Fonville, Glenn Edward Fonville and Harold Wayne Fonville.

Mr. Fonville is survived by his loving and devoted wife of nearly 53 years, Mary Nell Nichols Fonville; two brothers, Harry O’Neal Fonville (Shirley) and James Ray Fonville (Debbie); sons, Eric Nichols Fonville (Liz) and Steven Brice Fonville (Jenny); and his beloved grandchildren, Sidney, Frances, Olivia and Brice Fonville.

He was a man devoted to his family. As a well-known regional genealogist, he felt that family was one of the most important parts of a person’s life. He often visited and checked on relatives near and far. He compiled every accomplishment of his children, brothers, cousins, and nieces and nephews. He desired always to celebrate the success of his loved ones. His family often extended to any young person at church or work that he felt he might be able to encourage.

In 2002, Mr. Fonville retired from a nearly 40-year career as a local banker. During his time as a banker, he made countless friends and was a tireless volunteer in the Humboldt community. Over the years, he was in the Jaycees, served as the Kiwanis Club president, helped found and direct the Strawberry Festival Museum and played an integral part in the development of the West TN Regional Arts Center. He was an active member and president of the West Tennessee Genealogical Society. He also served his nation for six years as company clerk in the Tennessee National Guard.

Mr. Fonville was a very active and dedicated member of New Shiloh United Methodist Church. He served as a Sunday school superintendent, youth Sunday school teacher, choir member and many other positions until he could no longer serve. The last word he spoke was “Church.”

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Humboldt Public Library Fund for Children or New Shiloh United Methodist Church Youth Group.

Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.