Vickey Tate, 62, of Chattanooga, Tenn. was born on April 8, 1957 to Arthur and Sue Tate of Humboldt. She passed away on May 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Ms. Tate very much enjoyed art and she was always at her happiest when painting or fishing.

She is survived by both parents, Arthur and Sue Tate; a son, Jason Stewart; a sister, Donna Lunsford, and a brother, Michael Lee Tate; a grandson, Zachary Stewart; a niece, Kayla Lunsford and a very special friend, William Race.