Funeral services for Mrs. Martha Elizabeth Henning, 88, were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Philip Norris officiating. Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery. Visitation was from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the funeral home.

Mrs. Henning, a homemaker, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Humboldt Nursing Home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henning; her parents, Eugene and Martha Plunkett; and by four siblings, Clifton Plunkett, Charles Plunkett, Frances Sheppard and Annie Goodrich.

Mrs. Henning is survived by her five daughters, Faye Crider and husband John, Barbara Coleman and husband Johnny, Kathy Blakenship and husband David, Beth Todd and husband Kevin, and Rosemary Webb and husband Sammy; 10 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.