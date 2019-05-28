Linda Faye Morris French

Mrs. Linda French passed away peacefully at her home in Humboldt, Tenn. on April 30, 2019. A graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Kenny Perry officiating.

Mrs. French was born in Humboldt to the late Richard O. and Mary Louise Sanders Morris. She attended the local schools and was a life long resident of Humboldt. She has been married to Darren French for 23 years. She worked at a shirt factory and Porter Cable before retiring and becoming a homemaker. Mrs. French was a member of Liberty Hall Full Gospel Church in Gadsden where she also taught Sunday school. One of her joys was listening to gospel music and preaching.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Otis A. Morris, Gary L. Morris and Billy George.

She is survived by her husband; sons, Michael (Donna) Trull, Christopher (Lisa) Bishop and Ronnie (Kathy) George; daughters, Sherry (Felix) Miguel and Joy George Patterson; brother, Larry (Teresa) Morris; step-children, Justin, Jonathan and Jalina; 11 grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

