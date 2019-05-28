City board approves water treatment projects

by Danny Wade

The Humboldt Board of Mayor and Aldermen made quick work of a short agenda last week. The meeting took around 30 minutes.

Two big agenda items dealt with upgrades for Humboldt Utilities as the prep work to supply services to the Gibson County Industrial Park continues. Two resolutions were presented, allowing the utility department to move forward.

Resolution 2019-06 gave Humboldt Utilities the go-ahead to proceed with adding a new well at the water treatment plant beside Bailey Park.

Two bids were submitted for the water project. Layne Christensen Company had the low bid of $402,640, compared to Miller Contractors’ bid of $552,838.

According to the resolution, Layne Christensen is tentatively awarded the bid contingent on approval from the Tennessee Department of Environment & Conservation, State Revolving Fund Loan Program. The resolution also noted the low bid was within the available funds budgeted for the construction.

The resolution was approved 4-0. Alderman James Shivers was unable to attend the meeting.

Next, Resolution 2019-07 was presented that would allow Humboldt Utilities to move forward with water treatment plant improvements.

Four companies submitted bids: Miller Contractors – $589,318; Smith Contractors – $720,000; TYBE Company – $610,000; and W&O Construction – $671,000. Miller Contractors was tentatively awarded the bid with the exact same contingency as the first resolution, approval of funding.

The resolution was approved unanimously, 4-0.

After the meeting, Humboldt Utilities General Manager Alex Smith briefly described the scope of work for both projects. He said a new well will be constructed at the water treatment plant that will be 16-inches with a capacity of 1,600 gallons per hour. The improvements to the treatment plant call for new aeration equipment and controls.

The final city board agenda item was hiring a new police officer.

In a letter submitted to the board from Humboldt Police Chief Reynard Buchanan, the chief recommended Devin Grisham be hired. The letter stated Grisham had passed a medical exam, drug screen, psychological evaluation and the national police officer selection test, and had met all requirements of Tennessee law to become a law enforcement officer.

Chief Buchanan noted Grisham is an excellent candidate and would be an asset to the Humboldt Police Department.

Board members Leon McNeal, Donna Johnson, Bob Pruett and Don Graves approved Grisham’s hiring and welcomed him to the police force.