Christopher Ryan Kuykendall

Memorial services for Mr. Christopher Kuykendall, 19, were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 26, 2019 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel. Visitation was from 12 p.m. until service time.

Mr. Kuykendall passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019 in an automobile accident.

Mr. Kuykendall is survived by his mother, Stacey Edge of Jackson, Tenn.; father, Chris Kuykendall of Humboldt, Tenn.; a sister, Addie Kate Edge of Jackson; a brother, Evan Kuykendall of Jackson; maternal grandparents, Tom and Diana Collins of Jackson; paternal grandparents, Marie and Sven Kyper of Humboldt, and Hershel and Teri Kuykendall of Humboldt; and an aunt and uncle, Angie and Tommy Todd.

“Christopher has gone to heaven to be with his Nanny, Juanita Hayes.”