Services for Mr. Sidney Lee Longmire, 60, will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in the Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home chapel with Scott Bloodworth officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 until 8 p.m.

Mr. Longmire passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Longmire; and parents, Betty Ann and James Longmire.

Mr. Longmire is survived by a daughter, Katrina (J.R.) Sanders of Gadsden, Tenn.; two brothers, Walter (Debi) Longmire and Michael (Holly) Longmire, both of Humboldt, Tenn.; and three grandchildren, Madison Sanders, Jack Sanders and Brooklyn Sanders.