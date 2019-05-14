Three GCHS teams qualify for region tournaments

Three Gibson County High School teams have qualified for region tournaments.
The Lady Pioneers softball team won their second consecutive District 14-A title with a 7-5 win over Halls on May 14. Coach Chris Lownsdale received the district’s Coach of the Year Award, and Jaci White, Savannah Fletcher, Chloe Hopgood, Macey Neal, Zoey Neal and Lexie Garner were named to the All-District Team. Garner, Hopgood, Macey Neal and Zoey Neal were also made the All-Tournament Team.
The Lady Pioneers hosted Bradford in the region semifinals Monday. Results were not available at press time. The winner goes on to the region championship and advances to the substate, while the loser ends their season.
The Pioneers baseball team placed second in their District 14-A Tournament, falling to Trinity Christian Academy in two games on May 6. Prior to the losses, GCHS was ranked No. 1 in the state in Class A. Current standings were not available at press time.
Stephen Overstreet was named the District Co-Player of the Year. Adam Smithson, Austin Atkins, Will Cantrell and Sam McKinney made the All-District Team, and Caden Wylie, Noah Stafford, Dalton Flesher and Colin Warren were named to the All-Tournament Team.
The Pioneers played Lake Co. in the region semifinals Monday. Results were not available at press time. The winner advances to the region championship and is guaranteed a substate game. The loser’s season comes to an end.
The Soccer Pioneers made history, advancing to the region tournament for the first time in program history. GCHS fell 3-1 to McKenzie to claim second place in the District 13-A Tournament. The Pioneers beat Union City 5-0 in the district semifinals.
Guy Moffatt was named the District Defensive Player of the Year, and Mixon Moore received the Coach of the Year Award. Garrent Hankins, Billy McMinn, Donte Holder and Chris Keele made the All-District Team, and Moffatt, Hankins and Christopher Scates were named to the All-Tournament Team.
GCHS will play Douglass in Memphis today. The winner advances to the region championship on Thursday and is guaranteed a substate game on Saturday. The loser will end their season.
