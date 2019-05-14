Strawberry Festival Parades

Strawberry Festival Junior Parade and Grand Floats Parade

Jr. Floats Parade Winners

Bicycles

1st place- Little Miss Union City

2nd place- Teen Miss UTM Rodeo

3rd place- Miss Springtime Princess

Wagons/Carts

1st Place- Little Miss Huntington queen and court

2nd Place- Little Miss Territorial Teapot

3rd Place- Jr. Miss Adamsville

Out of Town Mini Floats

1st place – Queens for Carson

2nd place- Miss Lauderdale County Tomato Festival

3rd place- Miss Pre Teen Tater Town

Tricycles

1st Place – Miss West Tn. Springtime

No other entries qualified

Walking/ Non Performing group

1st place – UCA All American Cheerleaders

2nd Place- Stigall Pre K & Montessori

3rd Place – Gibson County 4-H

Grand Floats Parade Winners

Humboldt

1st place- Pride of Berry land-Sugar Creek Children’s learning center

2nd place- Dog gone crazy for berries- Presbyterian day school

3rd place- Why did the chicken cross the road – Tyson foods

Out of Town

1st Place- Miss South Gibson County Middle School

2nd Place- Miss South Gibson County Elementary School Royalty

3rd Place- Chase’n our berry best dreams- Little Peoples Daycare and Little Peoples Jump start