Strawberry Festival Parades

Strawberry Festival Junior Parade and Grand Floats Parade

Banner Girls Makenzie Patterson and Lizzie Swingler

Northside ROTC presenting colors for parade.

Sugar Creek Children’s Learning Center’s float, Pride of Berryland, won first place in the Grand Floats Parade.

Dog-Gone Crazy for Berries, Presbyterian Day School, took home second place in the Grand Floats Parade.

Tyson Foods float, Why Did the Chicken Cross the Road? was the Grand Floats Parade third place winner.

Miss South Gibson County Middle School’s float, Greatest Berry on Earth, won first place out of town float in the Grand Floats Parade.

Pick of the Patch by the Miss South Gibson County Elementary School Royalty took home second place in out of town floats for the Grand Floats Parade.

Little Peoples Daycare and Little Peoples Jump Start was the third place out of town winner for their Chase’n Our Berry Best Dreams float in the Grand Floats Parade.

Queens for Carson took home first place out of town winner for their Main Street Taxi mini float in the Junior Floats Parade.

Miss Lauderdale County Tomato Festival won second place out of town in the Junior Floats Parade for their Lauderdale County Teens mini float.

Miss Pre Teen Tater Town’s mini float, Tater Tottin Thru Berryland, was the third place out of town winner in the Junior Floats Parade.

Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School Band

Festival President Chelsea Caraway, along with her husband Gary and sons Cannon and Colt, walk the parade route Thursday after an hour rain delay.

General Chairman Betty Langley with husband Gene and granddaughter
Hallie Allen.

Festival Honoree Gus Hicks enjoys riding in Friday’s parade.

The family of the late Chuck McGill (wife Paula and daughters Katie {driving} and Emily), this year’s dedication, cruise down Main Street.

Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes, with his wife Carol in the back seat, wave to the crowd during Friday’s parade.

Jr. Floats Parade Winners

Bicycles

1st place- Little Miss Union City

2nd place- Teen Miss UTM Rodeo

3rd place- Miss Springtime Princess

Wagons/Carts

1st Place- Little Miss Huntington queen and court

2nd   Place- Little Miss Territorial Teapot

3rd Place- Jr. Miss Adamsville

Out of Town Mini Floats

1st place – Queens for Carson

2nd place- Miss Lauderdale County Tomato Festival

3rd place- Miss Pre Teen Tater Town

Tricycles

1st Place – Miss West Tn. Springtime

  • No other entries qualified

Walking/ Non Performing group

1st place – UCA All American Cheerleaders

2nd Place- Stigall Pre K & Montessori

3rd Place – Gibson County 4-H

 

Grand Floats Parade Winners

Humboldt

1st place- Pride of Berry land-Sugar Creek Children’s learning center

2nd place- Dog gone crazy for berries- Presbyterian day school

3rd place- Why did the chicken cross the road – Tyson foods

Out of Town

1st Place- Miss South Gibson County Middle School

2nd Place- Miss South Gibson County Elementary School Royalty

3rd Place- Chase’n our berry best dreams- Little Peoples Daycare and Little Peoples Jump start

