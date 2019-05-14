Strawberry Festival Parades

Strawberry Festival Junior Parade and Grand Floats Parade
Banner Girls Makenzie Patterson and Lizzie Swingler
Northside ROTC presenting colors for parade.
Sugar Creek Children’s Learning Center’s float, Pride of Berryland, won first place in the Grand Floats Parade.
Dog-Gone Crazy for Berries, Presbyterian Day School, took home second place in the Grand Floats Parade.
Tyson Foods float, Why Did the Chicken Cross the Road? was the Grand Floats Parade third place winner.
Miss South Gibson County Middle School’s float, Greatest Berry on Earth, won first place out of town float in the Grand Floats Parade.
Pick of the Patch by the Miss South Gibson County Elementary School Royalty took home second place in out of town floats for the Grand Floats Parade.
Little Peoples Daycare and Little Peoples Jump Start was the third place out of town winner for their Chase’n Our Berry Best Dreams float in the Grand Floats Parade.
Queens for Carson took home first place out of town winner for their Main Street Taxi mini float in the Junior Floats Parade.
Miss Lauderdale County Tomato Festival won second place out of town in the Junior Floats Parade for their Lauderdale County Teens mini float.
Miss Pre Teen Tater Town’s mini float, Tater Tottin Thru Berryland, was the third place out of town winner in the Junior Floats Parade.
Humboldt Jr./Sr. High School Band
Festival President Chelsea Caraway, along with her husband Gary and sons Cannon and Colt, walk the parade route Thursday after an hour rain delay.
General Chairman Betty Langley with husband Gene and granddaughter
Hallie Allen.
Festival Honoree Gus Hicks enjoys riding in Friday’s parade.
The family of the late Chuck McGill (wife Paula and daughters Katie {driving} and Emily), this year’s dedication, cruise down Main Street.
Humboldt Mayor Marvin Sikes, with his wife Carol in the back seat, wave to the crowd during Friday’s parade.
Jr. Floats Parade Winners
Bicycles
1st place- Little Miss Union City
2nd place- Teen Miss UTM Rodeo
3rd place- Miss Springtime Princess
Wagons/Carts
1st Place- Little Miss Huntington queen and court
2nd Place- Little Miss Territorial Teapot
3rd Place- Jr. Miss Adamsville
Out of Town Mini Floats
1st place – Queens for Carson
2nd place- Miss Lauderdale County Tomato Festival
3rd place- Miss Pre Teen Tater Town
Tricycles
1st Place – Miss West Tn. Springtime
- No other entries qualified
Walking/ Non Performing group
1st place – UCA All American Cheerleaders
2nd Place- Stigall Pre K & Montessori
3rd Place – Gibson County 4-H
Grand Floats Parade Winners
Humboldt
1st place- Pride of Berry land-Sugar Creek Children’s learning center
2nd place- Dog gone crazy for berries- Presbyterian day school
3rd place- Why did the chicken cross the road – Tyson foods
Out of Town
1st Place- Miss South Gibson County Middle School
2nd Place- Miss South Gibson County Elementary School Royalty
3rd Place- Chase’n our berry best dreams- Little Peoples Daycare and Little Peoples Jump start