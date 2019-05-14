St. John’s Community Services acquires Harlan Morris in Trenton

Representatives from St. John’s Community Services were in Trenton May 1 to sign the agreement to acquire Harlan Morris Retirement Home in Trenton.

The agreement was made at the invitation and in partnership with the existing Harlan Morris board.

“St. John’s is committed to ensuring the continued existence of this important resources for the Trenton community, while providing the highest quality care for the residents,” a company spokesperson said.

St. John’s began the transition by taking over day-to-day management of Harlan Morris in early March. According to a press release, “The organization brings 150 years of experience and expertise in supporting individuals and helping people to become independent members of the community. St. John’s has long prioritized person-centered care and will work with all Harlan Morris residents to assure high-quality, individualized care.”

Previously, St. John’s posted a story on its website, with CEO Alan Thornton saying that St. John’s “has every intention of maintaining staff, residents and keeping residential rates the same for current residents for at least the first year.”

St. John’s Community Services has been active in Tennessee for the past 20 years, providing support for individuals of all abilities. St. John’s was founded in 1868 and provides support to individuals in an additional four states and the District of Columbia.

“This acquisition marks the expansion of the mission to advance inclusive communities where every person, regardless of circumstances