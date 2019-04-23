Win over TCA puts Lady Pioneers in tie for first place in district

By Lori Cathey

The Lady Pioneers traveled to Jackson last week, where they beat Trinity Christian Academy 3-1 to tie with the Lady Lions for first place in the district.

Jaci White hit a one-out single and stole second base with two outs. Molly Lamar hit a RBI single to give Gibson County a 1-0 lead.

Chloe Hopgood led off the third inning with a walk and went to second on a passed ball. White reached on error, scoring Hopgood to make it 2-0 Gibson Co.

With two outs in the top of the sixth inning, Zoey Neal hit a homerun over the left field fence to make it 3-0.

Lexie Garner faced the minimum batters (nine) over the first three innings and didn’t allow a run until the sixth with Gibson Co. holding on to a 3-1 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Lady Pioneers played error-free defense, and Garner faced only three batters to secure the district win.

Garner pitched a complete game, giving up no earned runs, six hits with one walk and one strikeout. Offensively, Zoey Neal was 2-4 with a homerun and RBI; Macey Neal 2-3 with a double; Jaci White 2-4 with a RBI; and Savannah Fletcher 2-4. Chloe Hopgood, Lexie Garner, Brittney Kolwyck and Emery Presley hit one single each.