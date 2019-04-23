Bradford boasts best tasting water

The Bradford Water System has been named the winner of the Tennessee Association of Utility Districts (TAUD) Region 8 Best Tasting Water Competition.

The event took place April 11 at Rogers Hydrant Service. Drinking water samples were judged on quality of taste, clarity and bouquet.

In addition to Bradford Water System, competitors included Camden Water System, County Wide Utility District, Dyersburg Water System, Kenton Utilities, Northwest Dyersburg Utility District, the Town of Rutherford, Trenton Light & Water, Trezevant Water System and Union City Water & Wastewater.

Lesa Byrum, Tennessee Department of Health, Michael McClure, Jacobs Engineering, and Terence McGhee, USDA Rural Development, served as judges.

TAUD will conduct the Best Tasting Water in Tennessee Competition in each of its 11 regions throughout the upcoming months. Regional winners compete at TAUD’s 2019 Business Utility Conference in August. The statewide winner will represent TAUD at the Great American Taste Test held in conjunction with the National Rural Water Association Rally in Washington, D.C. in February 2020.

TAUD Region 8 consists of Benton, Carroll, Crockett, Dyer, Gibson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion and Weakley counties.