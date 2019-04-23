By Crystal Burns

It’s festival time in Trenton!

The 39th Annual Trenton Teapot Festival kicks off Sunday afternoon with opening ceremonies at the Downtown Pedestrian Park.

Billy Woods, a Trenton resident and devoted community volunteer since 1983, will be honored as this year’s parade marshal. Woods is a retired bank president who was instrumental in raising money for the Dyersburg State Community College Gibson County Center. He and his wife Judy are active members of First United Methodist Church (FUMC) in Trenton.

Woods will be recognized at opening ceremonies Sunday, where he will light a teapot to signify the beginning of the 39th festival. Opening ceremonies begin at 4 p.m. with music from the Peabody High School rock ensemble. Rain-out location is FUMC, located on S. College Street.

This year, the Teapot Festival Committee has added three new events to the schedule. Escape Rooms 2 Go will be held Thursday, May 2 and Friday, May 3 at City Hall. Teams of 10 are invited to test their wits in the teapot-inspired room. The first group goes in at 4 p.m., and the last group goes in at 8 p.m. Cost is $5 per person or $50 for teams less than 10.

Make reservations by calling Crystal at 618-7323.

The Chili Cook-Off and Cornhole Tournament will be held Thursday, May 2 at 5:30 p.m. in Roosevelt Hall (the former DC Taylor building) on S. High St. Cost is $20 per chili team and $20 per cornhole team. Admission is $5 and includes chili and hot dogs. For more information, contact Glenda at 855-4723.

The Trenton Elks Lodge will host the Teapot Skeet Shoot Saturday, May 4, 2 p.m. at the lodge. For more information, call 855-9969 or Sarah at 487-4556.

The traditional favorites are still on tap, including the prayer breakfast, Teapot Trot, flower show, community sing, fireworks, parade and truck/tractor pull. For a full schedule of events, contact information and more on the 2019 parade marshal, please see the special insert in this week’s Gazette.