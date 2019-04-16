Funeral services for Mr. Paul Ellis were held 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Edmond Howell officiating. Burial followed in Hopewell Cemetery.

Mr. Ellis, 75, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Bailey Park Community Living Center in Humboldt.

He was born February 14, 1944, to the late Curtis Abselom and Mary Alice Miller Ellis. He was retired from Tower Automotive in Milan. Mr. Ellis was an avid horseman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Martha Nell Ellis; and siblings, Alice Faye Gwin and Andrew Dwight Ellis.

He is survived by his siblings, Curtis Ellis and wife Mary Ann, James Patrick Ellis and wife Myra, Mack Ellis and wife Dean, and Gail Cross and husband Roy; step-children, Martha Chandler and husband Larry, Donna Hart and husband Tommy, Edmond Howell and wife Brenda, Howard Howell and wife Dorislyn, and Lynn Howell and wife Pam; seven step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.