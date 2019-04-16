Graveside services for Mrs. Emma Dee Craddock, 103, will be held on Monday April 22, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, Tenn. with Alan Grant officiating.

She was born September 27, 1915 in Humboldt.

Mrs. Craddock, the widow of J. Quenton Craddock, formerly of Humboldt, passed away peacefully on Sunday April 14, 2019 at the Oaks Nursing Home at Carrollton, Ga.

She was a homemaker and devoted mother, known for her caramel cakes. Mrs. Craddock owed her longevity to raw milk and lard for cooking. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Humboldt.

Mrs. Craddock was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, J. Quenton Craddock; her parents, David C. and Katie Sue (Nelson) Pruett; and seven siblings.

She is survived by three sons, Dr. L. Gary (Joanie) Craddock of Anniston, Ala., Dr. B. David (Dorene) Craddock of Carrollton and Dr. Robert Q. (Jacqueline) Craddock of Birmingham, Ala.; eight grandchildren, Keith (Monica) Craddock, Chris Craddock, Kelli (Gregg) Terry, Ben Craddock, Kim (Will) Walker, Michael Craddock, Quenton Craddock, and Max Craddock; eight great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the First United Methodist Church in Humboldt or your favorite charity.