Three Way revisits city hall project

Summer paving, bridge construction discussed

For the past several months, even years, Three Way officials have had three topics of interest on city board agendas—paving, a city hall and bridge replacement. Last week’s meeting was no different with all three topics up for discussion.

Mayor Larry Sanders opened discussion on the next paving project the city would undertake. He presented a list of streets by priority of need that the city had used to decide which streets would be paved first.

Mayor Sanders noted Mason Road was further down the original list but suggested moving it up the list since it was the only city street with potholes. The list showed Three Way Lane (southern section) was next on the list, with Three Way Lane (northern section) second.

The mayor said the southern leg of Three Way Lane would be the most expensive of all the paving projects on the list. Three Way Lane was the old Hwy 45 before the interchange was constructed years ago. The road has not been paved since it was the main highway. The road is wider than other city streets. It has two traffic lanes, a turn lane and wider shoulders. Sanders said the cost to pave the south leg of Three Way Lane was projected at $175,000 a few years ago when the city had a paving firm do a study on city streets. That price could be closer to $200,000, the mayor added.

Sanders said there were no potholes in the road but it has cracks and is rough. He added the northern portion of Three Way Lane is in similar condition but a portion of it was paved a few years ago.

Alderlady Mary Ann Tremblay said the city still has $200,000 in this year’s budget. She asked it if could be rolled over into the 2019-20 budget.

Mayor Sanders said the city could increase paving projects in next year’s budget since $200,000 would not be spent this fiscal year.

Alderman Danny Wade suggested getting estimates on the cost to pave both sections of Three Way Lane and Mason Road. This way, the city would have a better idea of the costs and could work it into the city’s budget for 2019-20.

Mayor Sanders estimated those projects could total $350,000. He will get estimates so the city could include it in the budget. Once the project bids specs are created, it could be May or June by the time the bids would be in.

In other board action:

•As the board moved onto other agenda items, the city hall project was open for discussion. At the last board meeting, the board asked Mayor Sanders to get an estimate for additional cost of a new municipal building.

Sanders presented his findings last week after speaking with different professionals. The list included estimates for insurance at $3,800, utilities at $9,000, cleaning at $1,500 and supplies at $500. He also included the loan payment of $46,000 for a total of $60,800 annually.

Alderlady Tremblay said the city could handle the extra expenses within the budget without raising taxes. The reason it was postponed was due to the unknown expenses of the Turner Loop Bridge repairs, she noted.

Since it has been a year since the project was bid, the board decided to have construction manager, Lashlee-Rich, contact the winning bidders to see if their bids were still good or if there would be a change. Mayor Sanders said he would contact Lashlee-Rich.

•With the Turner Loop bridge construction scheduled to begin April 1, Mayor Sanders announced that road closed signs were installed and the road will now close to through traffic.

Ford Construction will construct a new bridge. Since the failing bridge was moved to the critical list, state funds will pay 100-percent of the replacement costs.

•Mayor Sanders requested quotes for refinishing the Pine Hill Park pavilion floor. Two companies submitted quotes.

The work includes removing the existing paint, grinding the concrete down to insure the adhesive coating would bond and finishing with two coats of stain.

First Impressions submitted a quote of $4,572 for the project. They also offered an additional option of applying a coat of epoxy to maintain stability with no fading from the sun and minimize scratching. It would add 15 years of durability. The additional coating added over $2,200 and came in with a total price tag of $6,858.

Kustom Koncrete Coatings & Specialty submitted a quote for removing the old finish, and stain and seal the floor at a cost of $8,180. An additional texture and color choice added another $10,225. Another add-on was a urethane topcoat for $18,405. All three stages totaled $36,810.

The board unanimously voted to go with First Impressions and add the epoxy coat option.

Mayor Sanders said the project would take a week or more to finish.

Alderman Wade suggested getting them on schedule since the park pavilion gets reserved for much of the summer. The city would need to block off dates for rentals during the work.

•The board voted on the spring planting/landscaping project done each year. Two companies submitted quotes.

Nursery North in Jackson, Tenn. had the low quote of $1,790 to install 15 yards of mulch, trim shrubs and landscape areas, de-weed landscaped beds before mulching and install 15 flats of annual flowers.

Ground Works submitted a quote for $1,995 for basically the same work, but had additional treatment for weeds and more flowers.

The board voted to go with the low bid from Nursery North.

•Mayor Sanders submitted the final plans for expanding the park’s playground. A new playground area across the walking trail from the existing playground will be created with age-appropriate equipment for toddlers.

Playworld Preferred, which is on the state’s vendor list, will do a turnkey job from start to finish. There will be two new play structures, Freddy Firetruck and Challenger Series 8. Border materials will encompass the play area, along with landscape fabric and mulch.

The final cost is just under $20,000.

•The board approved Resolution R2019-1, establishing written procedures governing purchases at publicly advertised auctions. The resolution allows the city’s purchasing agent to make auction purchases for materials, supplies, commodities or equipment. There must be a need for the auction purchase and documentation submitted should state the intent to purchase a specific item or items.