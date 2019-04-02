Tickets on sale for chamber’s annual administrative professionals luncheon

Tickets are now on sale for the Greater Gibson County Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Administrative Professionals Luncheon.

The popular event will be held Wednesday, April 24 at 11:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 401 S. High Street in Trenton. Tickets are $20 each and must be purchased in advance. Call 731-855-0973 to buy tickets or for more information.

This year’s them is “Be Like a Pineapple – Stand tall, wear a crown and be sweet on the inside.” Keynote speaker is Miss Tennessee 2018 Christine Williamson.

Williamson won the title of Miss Chattanooga to earn her spot in the 2018 Miss Tennessee pageant. She was crowned as Miss Tennessee in June 2018 and competed in Miss American in September 2018.

Williamson’s platform is Alzheimer’s Awareness: Advocating, Fundraising and Providing Hope. She also promotes character education and the Children’s Miracle Network.

Williamson holds a degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Mississippi.

The chamber will also name the Administrative Professional of the Year at the luncheon. For nomination forms, please contact the chamber at 731-855-0973.