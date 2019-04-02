Funeral services for Mr. James “Jimmy” Morton Arnold, 58, will were held Friday, March 29, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home, with Terry Hanson officiating. Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery with police honors. Visitation with the family was from noon until service time on Friday in the funeral home chapel.

Mr. Arnold, a lieutenant for the Humboldt Police Department, member of the Fraternal Order of Police and member of Central Ave. Christian Church, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at his home.

Lt. Arnold graduated from TLETA in 1998 and immediately went to work for the Humboldt Police Department, serving the city for 22 years. He was a member of the FOP, a driving instructor, taught the DARE program in the city school system for several years, and helped with the gang unit.

Mr. Arnold was loved by all, and he was a kind hearted and caring father and grandfather. He was very active in the community and a dedicated worker, loving what he did and worked very hard to advance to his current position of Lieutenant.

He is survived by his mother, Rebecca “Becky” Arnold of Humboldt; a daughter, Emily Brooke Arnold of Humboldt; a sister, Doty Moore of Humboldt; a granddaughter, Olivia Brooke Arnold of Humboldt; and former wife, Glenda Patterson of Jackson, Tenn.