GCHS senior named Coca-Cola Scholar semifinalist

Lydia Todd, a student at Gibson County High School, has been named a semifinalist for the 2019 class of the Coca-Cola Scholars Program. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation has awarded 6,150 Coke Scholars nationwide totaling more than $70 million in scholarships across 31 years.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, a joint effort of Coca-Cola Bottlers across America and The Coca‑Cola Company, is one of the largest corporate-sponsored, achievement-based scholarship programs of its kind in the United States. The program recognizes a diverse group of extraordinary high school seniors who have demonstrated academic and civic excellence in their schools and communities. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation supports more than 1,400 exceptional college students each year, with annual scholarships of $3.55 million awarded.

“As a premier scholarship provider, we recognize our role in helping young people achieve their college goals,” said Jane Hale Hopkins, president of the Foundation. “The economy continues to affect many students’ ability to attend the college of their choice, so it is critical we continue to stay the course. The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation received 95,715 applications this year, and the Semifinalists are truly some of the most accomplished students in our nation. Every Semifinalist should be very proud of their success.”

Todd ranks with nearly 1,900 high school seniors who are in the running for 150 college scholarships worth $20,000 each. Students are selected to advance to this next phase based on academic excellence, leadership and service demonstrated in school and community activities. The class of 2019 Coca‑Cola Scholars will mark the 31st consecutive year that the Foundation has awarded scholarships.

In addition to receiving college scholarships, students selected as Coca-Cola Scholars will be welcomed into a growing family of alumni that fosters lasting connections with its members. Coca-Cola Scholar alumni stay in touch through regional councils, special events, and though their local Coca-Cola bottling facilities. In 2006, a Coca-Cola Scholar Alumni Advisory Board was created to build on the efforts of the Coca‑Cola Scholars Foundation through networking, mentoring, collaborations and friendships in order to make an even greater positive impact together.

The Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation was created in 1986 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Coca‑Cola and to establish a legacy for the education of tomorrow’s leaders through college scholarships. Find the full list of Semifinalists from across the country at www.coca-colascholars.org.