Frank L. Blakemore, 69, departed this life on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Tennessee State Veteran’s Home in Humboldt, Tenn.

He was born on December 18, 1949 in Humboldt to the late Hicks and Jamie Blakemore.

Mr. Blakemore was a Vietnam veteran that served as an airborne medic.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, DeWitt Blakemore and Jerry Blakemore.

Mr. Blakemore is survived by two sisters, Janie James and Sylvia Blakemore.