Funeral services for Mrs. Ruth Coble McMinn, 97, were held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019 in the Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Joey Gowan officiating. Interment took place at Oakland Cemetery in Trenton. Visitation was held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, March 21, 2019 beginning at noon until service time at the funeral home.

Mrs. McMinn, a seamstress and a member of Center Baptist Church, was born in Trenton, Tenn. on September 9, 1921 and passed away on Monday March 18, 2019 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John McMinn; parents, William and JeNettie Coble; two sisters: Rebecca Barker and Bernice Freeman; and three brothers: Kenneth Coble, James Coble and Harris Coble.

Mrs. McMinn is survived by a daughter, Margaret Fuller (Larry) of Humboldt, Tenn.; son, Richard McMinn and friend Shirley Seavers of Trenton; brother, Billie Coble (Betty) of Trenton; sister-in-law, Sue Coble; two grandchildren, Lisa Alford of Dyer, Tenn. and Joseph Fuller of Humboldt; great-grandson, Taylor Alford of Dyer; many (adopted) great-grandchildren; and caregiver, Joann Stone.