Funeral services for Mrs. Joan Helen Grimes, 78, were held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Shelton Funeral Home in Trenton, Tenn. with Don Prescott officiating. Burial followed in Walnut Grove Cemetery near Trenton. Visitation with the family was Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Mrs. Grimes, electronics manager for Walmart and member of New Shiloh Methodist Church, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Marquerite (Underhill) Davis Jr.; five sisters, Doris Parton, Roberta Buck, Marion Nickerson, Marquerite Noran and Carol Hughes; and a brother, Edward Davis.

Mrs. Grimes is survived by her husband, Loyd Wess Grimes of Humboldt, Tenn.; five children, Dana Grimes (Annette) of Trenton, Tracy Grimes of Trenton, Eugene Grimes (Sherry) of Humboldt, Tenn., Terry Grimes (Theresa) of Humboldt and Wayne Grimes (Lori) of Milan, Tenn.; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.