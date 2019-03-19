Patsy D. Love

We will miss…

Patsy “Pat” Doyle Love, age 80, born in Milan, Tennessee to parents William Thomas “Ted” Doyle Jr. and Hazel Ivine Doyle, came to her end of life March 15, 2019.

Born January 19, 1939, Pat’s formative years and education were in the Milan area. She had a great love for learning and the ability to win the hearts of many, such as being chosen a royalty of the Strawberry Festival. Her warm smile also won over Charles Love, resulting in the bond of marriage.

Upon Charles’ graduation from University of Tennessee, a job offer with Pratt and Whitney Aircraft took them to Florida. Three children and a discovery of what the beautiful state offered made them fall in love with camping, beach bonfires, fishing and waterskiing (minus the pesky mosquitos).

With children in school, Pat’s community involvement and volunteer work included being a first aide technician, a Girl Scouts leader and having fun with competitive bowling. She once said to be careful what you volunteer for or you might have your two-car garage full of Girl Scout cookies!

Besides volunteering, she had a love of writing and continued her education (she loved a fact challenge). She later married Norman Bagger, a Coast Guardsman whose career move took her and young son to Oklahoma. Her thoughts being, okay Oklahoma is the state above Texas on the map and why would a coastguard station be where there is no water?

Oklahoma lifestyle, challenges of employment and motherhood at an end eventually brought Pat back to Milan, reuniting her with family. Soon after the return, she started working for the Douglas Nursing Home and would eventually discover it was meant for her to have returned home in order to take care of her parents in their final years.

In her retirement, she enjoyed reading, senior aerobics, bird watching, tutoring neighbor children and making yummy cookies. Eighty years with so many experiences means a full life, but know that Pat will be remembered for her kindness and willingness to do, listen, and show concern to those who unknowingly needed it of her.

Pat leaves behind son and wife, Charles Thomas “Tom” and Diana Love, sister and brother-in-law Ginger (Doyle) and Ronald Pitts, plus nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, Vi (Doyle) Lowery and many cousins. She is preceded in death by parents, William Thomas “Ted” and Hazel Ivine Doyle, brothers and sister-in-laws, Joe Doyle, Bill and Dot Doyle and Bob and Carolyn Doyle, daughters Kim Love and Lisa Love.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation for the care NHC of Milan and Pat’s family and close friends provided during her final days.

Upon her request, there will be no services. To celebrate and remember her life, memorial donations may be made to Milan Senior Citizen Center, 1061 S. Main St., Milan, Tennessee.

She will be laid to rest with her parents Hazel Ivine and William Thomas (Ted) Doyle at the Gibson County Memory Gardens.