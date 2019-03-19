Graveside services for Mrs. Nora Rebecca Fitzgerald, 69, were held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 in Rose Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m. with Floyd “Chuck” Smithey officiating. Visitation with the family was Saturday, March 16 from noon until 1:45 p.m. in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home in Humboldt, Tenn.

Mrs. Fitzgerald, a Baptist by faith, was a retired secretary for PickSweet Foods and she passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tenn.

Mrs. Fitzgerald is survived by her husband, Phillip Fitzgerald of Martin, Tenn.; two sons, Stuart Freeman Fitzgerald and wife Angelia of Martin and Clark Grantham Fitzgerald and wife Meghan Emily of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; sister, Kathleen Marchi of Sun City, Ariz.; five grandchildren, Micaiah Grantham Fitzgerald, Haddock Inman-Scott Fitzgerald, Lucius Avery Fitzgerald, London Nichole Fitzgerald and Norah Lain Fitzgerald.