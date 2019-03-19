Mr. Paul E. Nichols

Funeral services for Mr. Paul Nichols will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Latham Chapel Baptist Church with Dr. Dennis Pulley and Rev. Tommy Stutts officiating. Burial will follow in Latham Chapel Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 5 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home and on Wednesday from 2 until 4 p.m. at the church.

Mr. Nichols, age 96, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.

He was born in Medina, TN to the late Oma and Artie Watt Nichols. After high school, he joined the U. S. Army, where he served in WWII. In 1951, he went to work at Replogle Funeral Home where he was a funeral director for 30 years. He also worked at the Milan Army Ammunition Plant where he retired in 2000. Mr. Nichols was a life long member of Latham Chapel Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and Sunday School teacher.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 65 years, Ruth Brasfield Nichols; siblings, Sarah Walker, Marie Coleman, James Nichols, Clarence Nichols, Andrew Nichols, Jessie Nichols.

He is survived by his family; Emily and Dennis Pulley, their daughter, Krista; Rebecca and Gary Bryant, their children, Michael, Jeanifer, Ashley and Andrew; Tom and Cissy Nichols, their children, Andy, Cindy, Jeff and Patricia; Howard and Debbie Nichols, their children, Randa, Kristen, Ryan, Courtney and Jessica; Nancy and James Goodrich, their daughter, Sonya Carol, and 19 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers to serve are Krista Wood, Michael Phillips, Jeanifer Putman, Andy Nichols, Cindy Monroe, Sonya Goodrich, Jessica Nichols, Ryan Kennedy. Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, TN.