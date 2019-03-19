Johnnie Fonville

Funeral services for Mrs. Johnnie Etoy Bryant Fonville were held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home in Medina with Rev. Steven Fonville and Bro. Tim Lunn officiating. Burial followed in Gibson County Memory Gardens.

Mrs. Fonville, 76, passed away March 12, 2019, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was born in Ripley, Mississippi to the late Frank and Lottie Whindham Bryant.

Mrs. Fonville was a graduate of Humboldt schools and Memphis State. She was very active in Humboldt, where she was a retired teacher from the city school system. She was also member of Jaycetts, a leader in both the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts, she served on the library board, the Strawberry Museum Board, and was a Sunday school teacher.

She was preceded in death by her father, Frank Bryant; mother, Lottie Prichard; step-father, John Prichard and her husband of 37 years, Harold Wayne Fonville.

She is survived by her daughter, Mikki Fonville Hopper and husband Mark; sons, Jason Fonville and Harold W. Fonville II and wife Bird; grandchildren, Abigail, Emily and Olivia Fonville; step-grandchild, Kasen Cozart; brothers, Jarone Bryant and wife Mary, Mark Prichard and wife Jenny.