High winds make fire fight difficult

By Crystal Burns

Wind gusts up to 40 mph made extinguishing a house fire on Dyersburg Highway difficult for firefighters Thursday afternoon.

The Gibson County Fire Department responded to the call at 262 Dyersburg Hwy. at 1 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames running from east to west in the home. The wind pushed the fire through the house and caused a live power line to fall, hampering how firefighters could battle the blaze.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The renter lives there with a 4-year-old grandchild. They have no insurance and lost everything. Joyce Nelson of Troy owns the home, which was a total loss.

The fire remains under investigation, but the possible cause is electrical.

The Trenton and Yorkville Fire departments assisted Gibson Co.

Gibson Co. Fire Chief Bryan Cathey praised the firefighters.

“The guys did a great job,” he said.

He also thanked E911 Central Control dispatchers for quickly and efficiently contacting the homeowner and residents to let firefighters know that no one was inside the home.