Free trees available March 23

Trenton residents are invited to beautify their properties and their communities by planting trees on Tree Day, Saturday, March 23.

Trees will be available at the Trenton Farm Market while supplies last.

The event is organized by the Tennessee Environmental Council in its effort to maintain a healthy tree canopy in communities across the state. Tree species to be given away include red oak, red bud, pine and plum or similar fruit variety. All trees must be picked up March 23.

There are 150 volunteer-run local tree pickup locations set up across Tennessee. The event typically draws tens of thousands of volunteers who plant their trees at

their homes, farms, businesses, neighborhoods and other locations of their choosing.

“We are thrilled each year to be able to offer trees for the people of Tennessee to

beautify their properties and participate in the largest community tree planting event in

America,” says Jeffrey Barrie, interim CEO for Tennessee Environmental Council and one of

the event organizers. “The benefits to our environment and communities is priceless, and a

small investment of time and energy now pays off for generations as Tennesseans watch their

trees grow year after year.”

Tennessee Environmental Council’s Tree Program was established in 2007 with a goal of

planting one million native trees across the state to help repopulate trees lost to development

and other causes. The organization has planted over 540,000 trees since 2007, fulfilling the

mission to educate and advocate for the conservation and improvement of Tennessee’s

environment, communities and public health.