Mrs. Evelyn Mills Williams, 88, of Palmer Lake, Colorado, departed this life on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

She was born October 20, 1930 in Gibson County, Tenn., to the late Fred Lawson Mills and Pearl Idella Caviness Mills.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lee Williams.

Mrs. Williams is survived by one sister, Ruth Mills of McKenzie, Tenn.; two sons, Wynn Williams of Palmer Lake, Co.; Bruce Williams (Lisa) of Humboldt, Tenn.; two daughters, Sherry LeAnn Roper (Greg) of Palmer Lake, Co., Melinda Day (Butch) of Colorado Springs, Co., and five grandchildren, Ethan, Seth, Elliott, Lawson, and Rachel.

Mrs. Williams was a life-long resident of Humboldt, Tenn., and a dedicated member of the Humboldt Church of Christ.

Friday, March 22, 2019, the immediate family and friends will have a celebration of life for their mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and friend, Evelyn Mills Williams, at the beautiful home of her daughter and son-in-law, Melinda and Butch Day and Mary Day, in Colorado Spring, Colorado.

At a later date, Mrs. Williams will be brought back to Tennessee for a graveside Memorial at the family cemetery, Marlow Cemetery, in Crockett County, Tennessee.