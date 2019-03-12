Mr. Luther Wayne Smith, 80, departed this life on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Jackson, Tenn.

He was born on February 19, 1939 in Fruitland, Tenn. to the late Peter Samuel Smith and Ora Neal Wood.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his two sisters, Daisy Stott and Patsy Barnett.

Mr. Smith is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Betty Barnett Smith of Edison, Tenn.; three sons, Kenny Smith (Scarlett) of Trenton, Tenn., Doug Smith (Tina) of Trenton and John Smith (Tammy) of Trenton; five grandchildren, Ashley Green (Sam), Andrea Sherman (Paul), Carol Anne Proudfit (Derek), Jan Smith and Rebecca Miller (Stephen); and six great grandchildren, McKenzie, Molly, Adam, Dallas, Bo and Jase.

Serving as pallbearers were Scott Barnett, Harden Barnett, Stephen Miller, Paul Sherman, Sam Green and Derek Proudfit.

A gathering was held from 5 – 8 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Trenton.

Funeral services were conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 10at Oak Grove United Methodist Church with Bro. Paul Tucker and Bro. Kenny Perry officiating. Burial followed in Oak Grove Cemetery.

The family received friends at the church on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the service hour.