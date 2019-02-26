Richard Earl Harp Sr. was born to Gladys and Alvin Harp on February 19, 1937, on the Osage Indian Reservation in Pawhuska, Okla.

He passed away at home in Humboldt, Tenn. on February 18, 2019. He was the eighth of 13 children, and was preceded in death by his parents and 10 siblings.

Mr. Harp is survived by his wife of 46 years, LaVonne Harp; five children, Bill (Chris) Hubbard of Arizona, Denni (Moira) Harp of California, Cindy (Ken) Kimura of California, Rick (Sandy) Harp of Montana and Randall (Stacy) Harp of Tennessee; grandchildren, Chad (Ali) Hasenkrug of Montana, Tyler (Kally) Hasenkrug of Montana, Rachelle (Dustin) Rebich of North Dakota and Candice (Trent John) Harp of North Dakota; great-grandchildren, Zoey and Milo of Montana.

He proudly served his country for 34 years, which included active and reserve duties in the Coast Guard, Air Force, Navy and Army.

Mr. Harp had an entrepreneurial spirit and was not adverse to taking risks. Besides his military career, he also worked for the FAA, the Department of Homeland Security, and had a multitude of occupations including fireman, truck driver, electronics technician and computer storeowner. His pastimes included playing music, singing, theater and writing. His love of flying led him to become a pilot, instructor and mechanic, as well as an airport manager.