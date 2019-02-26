Annette Coble Cole, 80, of Dyersburg, Tenn. died peacefully Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Dyersburg, conducted by Dr. Phillip Cook and Rev. Will Clark. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. at Gibson County Memory Gardens in Humboldt. The Cole family received friends beginning at 11 a.m. until service time at the church.

She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Bradshaw-Hart and husband Paul of Dyersburg; three grandsons, Cole Shelton and wife Ellen, Sam Bradshaw and Jake Bradshaw; one great-granddaughter, Willa Shelton; three sisters, Jean Hinson of Humboldt, Tenn., Elaine Primo and husband John of Brighton, Tenn. and Linda McMinn of Medina, Tenn.; and two brothers, James Harold Coble (Diana) of Sardis, Miss. and Harris Wayne Coble (Barbara) of Gibson, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Billy Max Cole and her parents Harris and Dorothy Bass Coble.

Mrs. Cole worked alongside her husband at Brown Shoe Company in Lexington, Tenn. and Savannah, Tenn. After retirement, they moved to Dyersburg in 1995. Her most treasured days were spent with her daughter and her grandsons. She was a lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church.

Pallbearers will be Cole Shelton, Sam Bradshaw, Jake Bradshaw, Ronnie Cole, David Hayes and Stephen Escue. Honorary pallbearers will be J.S. Boyd and James and Reetha Hunt.

The family requests memorials be directed to the Organ Fund at First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 452, Dyersburg, TN 38025-0452.