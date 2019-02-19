Funeral services for Mr. Roy “Butch” Berry, 75, were held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home in Humboldt, Tenn., with Larry Talley officiating. Burial followed in Eldad Baptist Church Cemetery near Humboldt. Visitation with the family began at 11a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 until service time at the funeral home.

Mr. Berry, a truck driver for Fed-Ex, a member of the former Southside Baptist Church in Humboldt and a Mason, passed away on Friday February 15, 2019 at Humboldt Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Velma (Ellison) Berry; and a sister, Shirley Jean Poole.

Mr. Berry is survived by his wife, Shirley Berry of Humboldt; two step-daughters, Stacey Heptig Kaltenborn of Manhatten, Kans. and Tania Marie Heptig of Humboldt; a nephew, Marshal Canaday of Humboldt; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild