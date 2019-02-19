Robert Crowe Barker, M.D., age 81, formerly of Humboldt, passed away on Monday, January 21, 2019 with his family at his side in Collierville.

He was born in Memphis, TN on March 17, 1937 to the late Dr. Harold Grey Barker and Norma Latta Crowe Barker. He was the oldest son of three children. He was a graduate of Humboldt High School where he played football for the HHS Rams. In his early years as a teenager, he was a very accomplished horseman of Tennessee Walking Horses and won many ribbons and trophies in addition to winning Reserve Two Year Champion.

He was a graduate of Ole Miss, where he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and then went on to graduate from the University of Tennessee with his Medical Doctor degree in 1962. He served his residency at Baptist Memorial Hospital and served as a major surgeon at Humboldt General Hospital where he was named Chief of Staff four times. He was named 2007 Doctor of the Year. He served 53 years in private practice. He was the team physician for over 25 years for Humboldt Junior High and High School football and basketball teams. He also served as the research doctor for various pharmaceutical companies.

He was a member of the Humboldt First United Methodist Church where he was appointed to and served the Pastor/Parish Relations. Dr. Barker was best known for his home grown tomatoes and grew a wide variety of roses. He was an award-winning amateur photographer and loved to take photos of nature. He also attended every sporting, cheerleading, and dance recital he could and loved taking action shots of all his grandchildren, which he framed and proudly displayed.

Dr. Barker is preceded in death by his brother, Harold Grey Barker Jr. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Nancy Louise Barker; children, Kathryn Anne Barker (James) Matheny, Kevin Robert (Dena) Barker, Kyle J. Barker, and Jonathan Harrison; grandchildren, Connor Matheny, Anne Elizabeth Matheny, Madeline Claire Matheny, Tyler Barker, Lauren Barker, Olivia Barker, and ReAnna Harrison; great grandson, Rance Beesley; sister, Carol Barker Robinson; niece, Beth Williams; nephew, Grey Barker.

Your family has a lot of pride and love for you! Our Hero! We Love You!