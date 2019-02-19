Lynn Epperson, 66, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019, in Medina, Tenn.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Osborne officiating. Burial followed in Hopewell Cemetery near Medina.

Mr. Epperson was born near Medina to the late Raymond and Lorene Morgan Epperson.

He attended Medina High School, then began a career at NCR in Humboldt, Tenn. He retired as a supervisor after nearly 25 years of service. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family.

Mr. Epperson was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jimmy Epperson; nephew, Josh Epperson; and niece, Holly McMillan White.

He is survived by his sons, Jason (Maxine) Epperson and Rodney (Amy) Epperson; daughters, Maryann (Tim) Smith and Megan Epperson; brothers, Randal (Billie), Tim (Sherry), Jerry (Donna), and Victor (Rita) Epperson; sisters, Johnnie (Millard) Higdon, Connie (William) Bland, Anniebell Toone, Virginia (Bruce) Gilley and Rhonda (Chuck) Stewart; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Jason Epperson, Rodney Epperson, Shawn Epperson, Shawn Davenport, Blake Grimes and Tristan Bell.

Arrangements entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home. Online condolences are available at www.reploglelawrence.com.