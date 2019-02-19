Mrs. Lula Mae Coleman McCurrie, age 102, was born on January 28, 1916 to Mrs. Mary Dorthula (Robinson) Coleman and Mr. Albert Coleman.

Lula Mae accepted Jesus Christ as her personal Savior at a very young age and was baptized at Porter Grove MBC in Humboldt, TN. Later, she united with the St. James Baptist Church, also in Humboldt, TN. She was married to the late Tommie L. McCurrie on August 13, 1932 and to their union, 15 children were born.

Lula Mae enjoyed cooking, sewing and working in her garden.

Preceding her in death were he parents; her husband of many years, Tommie McCurrie; two sons, James Albert and James Thomas; five daughters, Lena B (Roosevelt) Lowery, Victoria (Phillip) Epperson, Bobbie (Otha) Vonner, Bertha A (Isaiah) Wells and Helen Cox; five brothers, Daniel, Marshall, David, (Twins) Ollie and Charlie; three sisters, Everlean Brown, Essie Lee Johnson and Ella Mae Wash.

Mrs. Lula Mae leaves behind four sons, T.L. (Sarah) McCurrie, John (Betty) McCurrie, William McCurrie and Frank (Diane) McCurrie; one daughter, Nancy J. McCurrie; grandchildren Derrick Motley, Rose J. Ward of Maury City, TN and Carl (Louis) Epperson of Huntsville, AL; a daughter-in-law, Elizabeth McCurrie; a son-in-law, George Eugene Cox; six generations of grandchildren (265) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.