Lady Pioneers earn top seed in district

By Lori Cathey

The Gibson County Lady Pioneers played two exciting games last week to pick up two district wins to put them in first place to start the district tournament.

Feb. 5, the Lady Pioneers defeated Trinity Christian Academy, and on Friday night, they won over the Peabody Lady Tide 55-41.

Friday night, the Lady Pioneers got off to a slow start in the first quarter with the Lady Tide going on a 5-0 run. Hannah Ball drove to the basket for a lay-up to make it 5-2. The Lady Pioneers ended the quarter on a 7-3 run behind a 3-pointer by Annie Bass and baskets by McKinley Burkett and Ball.

Peabody had a 12-11 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Gibson Co. came out in the second quarter with KJ White hitting a pull up jumper followed by a fast break and lay-up from Burkett to give the Lady Pioneers a 15-12 lead. Both teams traded baskets, then Alaina Hunt converted a three-point play to make it 20-16 Gibson Co. The Lady Pioneers went on a 7-0 run with both Ashton Lannom and Madison Hart making lay-ups and Bass hitting a 3-pointer. McKinley Burkett ended the quarter scoring on an offensive rebound-putback to give Gibson Co. a 29-21 lead at the half.

The third quarter was evenly matched with the Lady Pioneers scoring eight points to the Lady Tide’s seven. Lannom scored five of the Lady Pioneers’ eight points with Macey Neal adding a 3-pointer. Gibson Co. led 37-28.

Ball opened the fourth quarter with a steal and made a great pass to White for a lay-up to give Gibson Co. a 39-28 lead. Peabody made three consecutive baskets to pull within six points (44-38) with 3:01 remaining in the game. Gibson Co.’s Lannom converted a three-point play and Peabody’s CeCe Johnson made a 3-pointer to make it 47-41 with 2:30 left in the game.

The Lady Pioneers’ defense held the Lady Tide scoreless for the remainder of the game, and the Lady Pioneers went on a 8-0 run behind a basket by Burkett, with Lannom, Ball and Neal all hitting free throws for a 55-41 win.

Leading the scoring for the Lady Pioneers was Ashton Lannom with 15 points. McKinley Burkett and KJ White both scored eight points; Macey Neal, seven points; Annie Bass, six points; Hannah Ball, four points; Madison Hart, four points; and Alaina Hunt, three points. Kiers Hill was the leading scorer for the Lady Tide with 14 points. CeCe Johnson, Indiah Williams and KK Norman each had seven points, and Olivia Ware added six points.

The Lady Pioneers scored the first two points off an offense rebound by Alaina Hunt to start the game against Trinity Christian Academy Tuesday night. The Lady Pioneers and Lady Lions traded baskets throughout the first quarter. With a minute left in the quarter, Annie Bass hit a three-pointer from the left wing to give Gibson County a 9-8 lead. But Lady Lion Emma Pagoaga was fouled shooting a lay-up and converted a three-point play to give TCA an 11-9 lead to end the quarter.

The Lady Pioneers opened up the second quarter with KJ White making back-to-back baskets, and Ashton Lannom hit a three-pointer from the top of the key to make it 17-13 Gibson County. Both teams continued battling back and forth for the remainder of the quarter. Lady Pioneer Macey Neal, off inbound play, hit a pull up jumper at the buzzer to give Gibson County a 26-25 lead at halftime.

In the third quarter the Lady Pioneers had a 36-33 lead with two minutes left in the quarter. But the Lady Lions went on a 7-0 run to end the quarter taking a 40-36 lead.

The Lady Pioneers took a 50-43 lead in the fourth quarter with two minutes remaining in the game behind “threes” by Lannom and Neal; lay-ups from Hannah Ball and Hunt, with Lannom hitting four free throws. With a minute left in the game, the Lady Lions were forced to foul with Lannom and Ball making five-of-six free throws to end the game for a 57-49 Lady Pioneers’ win.

Leading the charge for Gibson County was Ashton Lannom with 17 points. Macey Neal finished with 14 points and KJ White added 10 points; Alaina Hunt, six points; Hannah Ball, five points; Annie Bass, three points; and McKinley Burkett, two points.