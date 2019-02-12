Your Right to Know

General Sessions

Daniel Simmons – auto burglary attempt (2 counts)

Trent Williams – contempt of court

Craig Jacobs – DUI

Roy Sisson – driving without DL

Ralph Land – aggravated criminal trespass

Michael Gooch – contempt of court

Harold Tate Jr. – driving without DL

Jessica Epperson – cruelty to animals

Tiffany Nance – possession of controlled substance

Denzell Epperson – simple possession of Schedule VI

Bruce Jackson – reckless driving

Police Report

Troy Qushun Agnew, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/05/2019, HPD; Charges: aggravated assault, coercion of witness. Arresting officer: LT Williams.

Andy Michael Butler, 21, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: 02/05/2019, High School; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Timothy Lee Cole, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/08/2019, Walmart; Charges: criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.

Demarcus Contrell Cook, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/04/2019, 115 Etheridge; Charges: aggravated assault, kidnapping, unlawful use of body armor. Arresting officer: LT INV Williams.

Roger Alan Darda, 37, of Trezevant; Arrest date and location: 02/08/2019, Bypass by Autozone; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, speeding, proof of insurance. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.

Brian Wayne Dunn, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/04/2019, HPD; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: INV SGT Wilson.

Marico Lopez Echols, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/06/2019, 12th at Mitchell; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.

Derek Alan Hilliard, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/05/2019, 1105 N 18th Ave; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.

Brandon Michael Nelson, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/05/2019, 1105 N 18th Ave; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.

Travis Louis Robinson, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/07/2019, 501 N 18th; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, violation open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, viol registration law. Arresting officer: PTL Stewart.

Breanna Emerald Sanchez, 24, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: 02/06/2019, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.

Sheriff’s Report

Brian Wayne Dunn, w/m, 39 – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat

Amanda Dawn Longmire, w/f, 37 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange

Travis Louis Robinson, b/m, 31 – capias

Lisa Nicole Smith, w/f, 34 – capias

Amanda Nicole Cunningham, w/f, 36 – contributing to the dependency of a child

Jessica Sharee Epperson, b/f, 25 – capias

Larry Timothy Hearod, w/m, 41 – capias

Jarvis Antwon Hodges, b/m, 31 – capias

Jesse Earl James, w/m, 31 – violation of probation

Gregory Thomas Maze, b/m, 36 – held for other agency

Brandon Michael Nelson, w/m, 38 – failure to pay fine imposed by ordinance, capias

Judeson Lee Patterson, b/m, 40 – capias

Tony Christopher Rone, w/m, 42 – domestic assault

Robert Jene Splan, w/m, 52 – fraudulent use/illegal possession of a credit/atm card, forgery, theft of property

Stephen Reid Taylor, w/m, 44 – first degree murder

Laurenda Lee Williams, w/f, 34 – contributing to the dependency of a child

Gary Delaine Williams, w/m, 36 – contributing to the dependency of a child

Food Inspections

C&G Lounge, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score

Little Caesar’s, Milan, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical

Little Caesar’s, Milan, follow-up inspection, 96 score

Papa’s Pizza To Go, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score

Kids Land, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

Taco Bell, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score

TLC, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score

Sonic Drive-In, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Subway, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Taco Bell, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Burger King, Milan, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals

Burger King, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score

Deefield Inn, Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical

Deerfield Inn, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Humboldt High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score

Humboldt Donuts, complete inspection, 97 score

Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score

East End Elementary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

East End Elementary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score

Pizza Hut, Humboldt, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical

Pizza Hut, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score

Noah’s Ark Learning Center Kitchen, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score

Milan Christian Care Center, complete inspection, 99 score

Mom and Pop’s Pizza Place, Medina, complete inspection, 91 score, two criticals

Eddlemon’s Restaurant, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score

Peabody High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 98 score

Chow Wagon, Milan, complete inspection, 85 score

La Fiesta, Humboldt, complete inspection, 97 score

Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical

Milan High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score

Pizza Hut, Milan, complete inspection, 96 score

Hardee’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score

Marriage License

William Eric Flowers of Milan and Megan Camille Reece of Milan

Samuel Benjamin Harwell of Dyer and Jennifer Leigh Ann Brooks of Union City

Jonathan Lynn Fly of Humboldt and Miranda Kaitlyn Barron of Trenton

Antonio Dorsett Pigue of Trenton and Carlessia Sharnett Vaughn of Trenton

Real Estate Transfers

Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to Christopher Carroll and wife, Carmen Carroll – Medina – $65,000

Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Coy Tilley and wife, Patricia Tilley – Medina – $194,900

Scott Reeves and wife, Melissa Reeves to Dylan S. Forrester – Kenton – $85,000

John Harold Ward and Monica McKee to F&R Farms – Rutherford – $13,000

Gary L. Sanders and wife, Sarah R. Sanders to Bryan J. Sharp and wife, Gail Ruth Sharp – Trenton – $13,000

Judieth Johnston, a/k/a Judieth Dellean Dukes Johnston, by and through Attorney-in-Fact James (Jim) M. Johnston, Jr., to Brandi Nicole Saxsma and husband, Matthew Thomas Saxsma – Trenton – $165,800

CR 2018 LLC to Martin Thompson – Milan – $20,100

Elaine B. Williams to Daniel K. Connell – Milan – $7,000

Michael Lee Asbridge and wife, Patti Dawn Asbridge to Benjamin Matthew Milligan – Kenton – $260,000

OCM Investments to Clarence Jackson Murphree Trust – Medina – $60,000

OCM Investments to Clarence Jackson Murphree Trust – Medina – $112,500

OCM Investments to Clarence Jackson Murphree Trust – Medina – $117,500

Max Stephen Smith and wife, Donna Jean Smith to Huey and Arnold Acquisitions, LLC – Milan – $47,000

Tommy R. Carter and wife, Brenda Gale Carter to David Woodward and wife, Marcie Woodward – Medina – $50,000

John Nowell Burch to Bret McMillion and wife, Jamie M. McMillion – Trenton – $250,00

James Fluck and wife, Helen Fluck to James D. Towle, Sr. and wife, Jo Towle – Medina – $178,900

Mark Perkins and wife, Deborah Perkins, f/k/a Deborah Jowers, to Jaime Vanalstine – Humboldt – $25,000

Patricia J. Underwood, Nancy Elaine Bradley and Noel Collins Troxell to Misty M. Williams – Milan – $128,500

OCM Investments to Samara Belmont and Marquilos Anderson – Milan – $175,000

Wells Fargo Bank, NA to Ted Lewis Starks – Milan – $17,699

Angel Camacho to Brian Smith and wife, Jennifer Smith – Milan – $15,000