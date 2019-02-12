Your Right to Know
General Sessions
Daniel Simmons – auto burglary attempt (2 counts)
Trent Williams – contempt of court
Craig Jacobs – DUI
Roy Sisson – driving without DL
Ralph Land – aggravated criminal trespass
Michael Gooch – contempt of court
Harold Tate Jr. – driving without DL
Jessica Epperson – cruelty to animals
Tiffany Nance – possession of controlled substance
Denzell Epperson – simple possession of Schedule VI
Bruce Jackson – reckless driving
Police Report
Troy Qushun Agnew, 23, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/05/2019, HPD; Charges: aggravated assault, coercion of witness. Arresting officer: LT Williams.
Andy Michael Butler, 21, of Memphis; Arrest date and location: 02/05/2019, High School; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Timothy Lee Cole, 51, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/08/2019, Walmart; Charges: criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/stop, halt, frisk. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.
Demarcus Contrell Cook, 26, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/04/2019, 115 Etheridge; Charges: aggravated assault, kidnapping, unlawful use of body armor. Arresting officer: LT INV Williams.
Roger Alan Darda, 37, of Trezevant; Arrest date and location: 02/08/2019, Bypass by Autozone; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, speeding, proof of insurance. Arresting officer: PTL Wade.
Brian Wayne Dunn, 39, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/04/2019, HPD; Charges: unlawful possession of a weapon. Arresting officer: INV SGT Wilson.
Marico Lopez Echols, 24, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/06/2019, 12th at Mitchell; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, financial responsibility law. Arresting officer: PTL Yarbrough.
Derek Alan Hilliard, 32, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/05/2019, 1105 N 18th Ave; Charges: domestic assault. Arresting officer: PTL Phillips.
Brandon Michael Nelson, 38, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/05/2019, 1105 N 18th Ave; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Hodge.
Travis Louis Robinson, 30, of Humboldt; Arrest date and location: 02/07/2019, 501 N 18th; Charges: driving rev/susp/exp license, violation open container, possession of drug paraphernalia, viol registration law. Arresting officer: PTL Stewart.
Breanna Emerald Sanchez, 24, of Dyersburg; Arrest date and location: 02/06/2019, Walmart; Charges: picked up for other agency. Arresting officer: PTL Barr.
Sheriff’s Report
Brian Wayne Dunn, w/m, 39 – unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, illegal possession of firearm – domestic violence relat
Amanda Dawn Longmire, w/f, 37 – manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities, simple possession/casual exchange
Travis Louis Robinson, b/m, 31 – capias
Lisa Nicole Smith, w/f, 34 – capias
Amanda Nicole Cunningham, w/f, 36 – contributing to the dependency of a child
Jessica Sharee Epperson, b/f, 25 – capias
Larry Timothy Hearod, w/m, 41 – capias
Jarvis Antwon Hodges, b/m, 31 – capias
Jesse Earl James, w/m, 31 – violation of probation
Gregory Thomas Maze, b/m, 36 – held for other agency
Brandon Michael Nelson, w/m, 38 – failure to pay fine imposed by ordinance, capias
Judeson Lee Patterson, b/m, 40 – capias
Tony Christopher Rone, w/m, 42 – domestic assault
Robert Jene Splan, w/m, 52 – fraudulent use/illegal possession of a credit/atm card, forgery, theft of property
Stephen Reid Taylor, w/m, 44 – first degree murder
Laurenda Lee Williams, w/f, 34 – contributing to the dependency of a child
Gary Delaine Williams, w/m, 36 – contributing to the dependency of a child
Food Inspections
C&G Lounge, Milan, complete inspection, 100 score
Little Caesar’s, Milan, complete inspection, 91 score, one critical
Little Caesar’s, Milan, follow-up inspection, 96 score
Papa’s Pizza To Go, Milan, complete inspection, 98 score
Kids Land, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
Taco Bell, Humboldt, complete inspection, 100 score
TLC, Trenton, complete inspection, 98 score
Sonic Drive-In, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Subway, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Taco Bell, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Burger King, Milan, complete inspection, 88 score, two criticals
Burger King, Milan, follow-up inspection, 97 score
Deefield Inn, Humboldt, complete inspection, 94 score, one critical
Deerfield Inn, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Humboldt High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score
Humboldt Donuts, complete inspection, 97 score
Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, Milan, complete inspection, 97 score
East End Elementary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
East End Elementary School Cafeteria, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 100 score
Pizza Hut, Humboldt, complete inspection, 93 score, one critical
Pizza Hut, Humboldt, follow-up inspection, 98 score
Noah’s Ark Learning Center Kitchen, Milan, complete inspection, 99 score
Milan Christian Care Center, complete inspection, 99 score
Mom and Pop’s Pizza Place, Medina, complete inspection, 91 score, two criticals
Eddlemon’s Restaurant, Trenton, follow-up inspection, 99 score
Peabody High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 98 score
Chow Wagon, Milan, complete inspection, 85 score
La Fiesta, Humboldt, complete inspection, 97 score
Trenton Elementary School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 95 score, one critical
Milan High School Cafeteria, complete inspection, 99 score
Pizza Hut, Milan, complete inspection, 96 score
Hardee’s, Humboldt, complete inspection, 99 score
Marriage License
William Eric Flowers of Milan and Megan Camille Reece of Milan
Samuel Benjamin Harwell of Dyer and Jennifer Leigh Ann Brooks of Union City
Jonathan Lynn Fly of Humboldt and Miranda Kaitlyn Barron of Trenton
Antonio Dorsett Pigue of Trenton and Carlessia Sharnett Vaughn of Trenton
Real Estate Transfers
Lone Oak Holdings, LLC to Christopher Carroll and wife, Carmen Carroll – Medina – $65,000
Clark Family Holdings, LLC to Coy Tilley and wife, Patricia Tilley – Medina – $194,900
Scott Reeves and wife, Melissa Reeves to Dylan S. Forrester – Kenton – $85,000
John Harold Ward and Monica McKee to F&R Farms – Rutherford – $13,000
Gary L. Sanders and wife, Sarah R. Sanders to Bryan J. Sharp and wife, Gail Ruth Sharp – Trenton – $13,000
Judieth Johnston, a/k/a Judieth Dellean Dukes Johnston, by and through Attorney-in-Fact James (Jim) M. Johnston, Jr., to Brandi Nicole Saxsma and husband, Matthew Thomas Saxsma – Trenton – $165,800
CR 2018 LLC to Martin Thompson – Milan – $20,100
Elaine B. Williams to Daniel K. Connell – Milan – $7,000
Michael Lee Asbridge and wife, Patti Dawn Asbridge to Benjamin Matthew Milligan – Kenton – $260,000
OCM Investments to Clarence Jackson Murphree Trust – Medina – $60,000
OCM Investments to Clarence Jackson Murphree Trust – Medina – $112,500
OCM Investments to Clarence Jackson Murphree Trust – Medina – $117,500
Max Stephen Smith and wife, Donna Jean Smith to Huey and Arnold Acquisitions, LLC – Milan – $47,000
Tommy R. Carter and wife, Brenda Gale Carter to David Woodward and wife, Marcie Woodward – Medina – $50,000
John Nowell Burch to Bret McMillion and wife, Jamie M. McMillion – Trenton – $250,00
James Fluck and wife, Helen Fluck to James D. Towle, Sr. and wife, Jo Towle – Medina – $178,900
Mark Perkins and wife, Deborah Perkins, f/k/a Deborah Jowers, to Jaime Vanalstine – Humboldt – $25,000
Patricia J. Underwood, Nancy Elaine Bradley and Noel Collins Troxell to Misty M. Williams – Milan – $128,500
OCM Investments to Samara Belmont and Marquilos Anderson – Milan – $175,000
Wells Fargo Bank, NA to Ted Lewis Starks – Milan – $17,699
Angel Camacho to Brian Smith and wife, Jennifer Smith – Milan – $15,000