Crockett uses strong second half to beat Lady Dogs

By Steve Short

CROCKETT CO. 72, MILAN 48

MILAN Feb. 5 – Taking on No. 5 ranked Crockett Co. on Senior Night, the youthful Lady Bulldogs trailed 15-7 but stormed back to take a 29-28 lead before halftime.

Katelyn Bradford made three 3-pointers the first half, and Madison Johnson and Atiya Burns each added 8 points in the half. Ella Fagin scored 4 points in the second quarter. Milan was hanging tough, trailing 30-29 against the strong Lady Cavs.

But Crockett ended the final minute of the first half with a flurry, two baskets and two free throws, to lead 36-29.

Coming out of the halftime break, Milan lost their momentum, going 8 straight possessions without scoring due to misfires and turnovers. Crockett built a 40-29 lead, and with drives and inside buckets, expanded the lead to 49-31. Leading 53-40 after three periods, the Lady Cavs outscored Milan 18-8 the rest of the way. Katelyn Bradford ended making 5-of-7 three-point attempts and led Milan (7-17, 1-7) with 15 pts., plus 2 boards, 2 steals. Atiya Burns had a double-double, 13 pts., 10 rebounds, 1 block. Madison Johnson added 8 pts., 8 boards, 3 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal.

Crockett (22-4, 7-2) was led by Anya Patterson’s 25 points, 7 assists, 7 steals, 2 rebounds.

“I’m proud of the way the ladies competed,” said Milan coach Kendall Dancy. In Alamo Jan. 15, Crockett had taken a 29-6 lead before winning by 38 points.

CROCKETT CO. (72) – Anya Patterson 25, Abbie Ward 8, Yasmine Pankey 8, Bayleigh Woodward 1, Alex Godwin 12. Subs: Sherron 4, Holyfield 2, Wedley 7, Turner 5, Butler 1. 3pt-Patterson, Ward 2. FT 13-22.

MILAN (48) – Kara Scott 1, Madison Johnson 8, Ella Fagin 8, Atiya Burns 13, Katelyn Bradford 15. Subs: De’Aja Simmons 3. 3pt-Bradford 5. FT 9-15.

CC 16-21-17-18 = 72

MIL 12-17-11-8 = 48