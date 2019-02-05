Pioneers lose two in tough week

By Lori Cathey

The Pioneers lost two games during a tough week of play, falling 68-29 to the state’s second-ranked Humboldt Vikings and 50-39 to Huntingdon.

Gibson County hosted the Humboldt Vikings Friday for Senior Night. Humboldt jumped out to an early 8-0 lead with Gibson Co.’s Joseph Hufstedler hitting a 3-pointer from the left wing to make it 8-3 Humboldt. The Vikings had a 17-3 lead to end the first quarter.

Midway through the second quarter, Noah Stafford and Hufstedler both drove to the basket for a lay-up to make it 23-7. With less than a minute left in the quarter, Stafford scored on a pull up jumper and offensive rebound to make it 31-11. Humboldt’s Montrez Ward hit a 3-pointer to end the quarter giving the Vikings a 34-11 lead at the half. Stafford scored six of the Pioneers’ eight points in the second quarter.

The Pioneers were outscored 34-18 for the remainder of the game. Gibson Co.’s leading scorer was Joseph Hufstedler with 11 points. Noah Stafford had 10 points; Nolen Anthony, 4 points; Donte’ Holder, 2 points and Monty Walker, 2 points. Montrez Ward led the Vikings with 20 points, and Anthony Jones had 17 points.

Tuesday night, the Pioneers traveled to Huntingdon and loss 50-39. The Pioneers were held scoreless in the first quarter with Huntingdon taking a 12-0 lead.

Cobe Clark opened the second quarter by hitting a 3-pointer from the left wing to make it 12-3. The Pioneers went on a 6-2 run, with Clark hitting a jumper to pull Gibson Co. within five points (14-9). Gibson County was outscored 10-4 for the remainder of the quarter giving Huntingdon a 24-13 lead at halftime.

The third quarter was evenly matched with the Pioneers scoring 14 points to Huntingdon’s 13. Huntingdon had a 37-27 lead to end the third quarter.

Through the whole fourth quarter, both teams traded baskets, and the Pioneers could never get any closer. Gibson Co. was led by Cobe Clark with 16 points. Jarvis Myers and Monty Walker both had 6 points; Noah Stafford, 5 points; Donte’ Holder, 4 points and Joseph Hufstedler, 2 points.