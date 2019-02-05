Lady Pioneers pick up two more W’s

By Lori Cathey

The Gibson County High School Lady Pioneers picked up two more wins last week by defeating Huntingdon 48-43 and Humboldt 78-51.

All five Lady Pioneer seniors came and played hard on senior night held last Friday night against Humboldt. Regan Buchanan opened the game with a lay-up to give Humboldt a 2-0 lead. The Lady Pioneers went on a 7-2 run with senior Ashton Lannom landing two 3-pointers to give Gibson County a 7-4 lead. Seniors Jaci White and KJ White both hit back-to-back 3-pointers from the left corner to make it 13-8 Gibson Co. With less than two minutes left in the quarter, Hannah Ball made two free throws, McKinley Burkett went up strong for a lay-up and Lannom hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to end the quarter to give Gibson Co. a 20-10 lead.

KJ White started the second quarter off with a steal and a lay-up to make it 22-10 GCHS. The Lady Pioneers took a 30-14 lead behind an offensive rebound-put back by Madison Hart and Burkett and a three from Lannom. At the midway point, Buchanan converted a three-point play for Humboldt to make it 30-17 Gibson Co. The Lady Pioneers had a 36-21 lead at halftime.

The Lady Pioneers outscored the Lady Viking 21-15 in the third quarter behind 3-pointers by Lannom and KJ White and baskets from Macey Neal, Annie Bass, Kaci Sweatt and Burkett to take a 59-36 lead. The Lady Pioneers scored 19 points in the fourth quarter with Reagann McVay, Zoey Neal, Hart, M. Neal, Bass and Sweatt all scoring for a 78-46 district win.

Ashton Lannom led the Lady Pioneers with 20 points by hitting six 3-pointers. KJ White followed with 14 points, and Annie Bass added 10 points. McKinley Burkett finished with 9 points; Madison Hart, 5 points; Jaci White, 4 points; Macey Neal, 4 points; Reagann McVay, 4 points; Hannah Ball, 2 points; Alaina Hunt, 2 points; Kaci Sweatt, 2 points and Zoey Neal, 2 points. Scoring for the Lady Vikings were Caitlyn Armstrong with 17 points, Jaiden Patrick with14 points and Regan Buchanan with 7 points.

In Tuesday’s game, the Lady Pioneers had to battle back for a 48-43 win over Huntingdon.

In the first quarter, Huntingdon outscored the Lady Pioneers 17-12, but the Lady Pioneers came right back to outscore Huntingdon 13-9 in the second quarter. Huntingdon held a 26-25 lead at the half.

The Lady Pioneers battled to take a 35-32 lead in the third quarter behind 3-pointers from KJ White and Macey Neal and two free throws by Ashton Lannom. Neal made three 3-pointers with Lannom and White both making two free throws to outscore Huntingdon 13-10 in the fourth quarter for Gibson Co. victory.

The Lady Pioneers had three players scoring in double digits: Macey Neal with 18 points, KJ White with 11 points and Hannah Ball with 10 points. Ashton Lannom added 4 points; Annie Bass, 3 points and Madison Hart, 2 points.