Funeral services for Mrs. Dorthy M. Baker, 89, were held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the graveside in Rose Hill Cemetery in Humboldt, Tenn., with Chris Young officiating. Visitation with the Baker family was Friday, February 1, 2019 in the chapel of Shelton-Hunt Funeral Home starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Mrs. Baker passed away on Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at Bailey Park Community Living Center in Humboldt.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James E. Baker; a daughter, Patricia Reeves; a son, James Edward Baker Jr.; two sisters, Frances Barr and Janie Mays; and two brothers, Harold Doyle and Billy Doyle.

Mrs. Baker is survived by a daughter, Fran Stoltz of Humboldt; two sons; Bill Baker of Humboldt and Gary Thomas Baker of Laverne, Tenn.; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.