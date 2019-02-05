Funeral services for Mrs. Carolyn Alexander were held 1 p.m. Thursday, January 31, 2019, in the chapel of Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home with Pastor Lee Cook officiating. Burial followed in Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Jackson, Tenn.

Mrs. Alexander, 80, passed away Monday, January 28, 2019, at her home in Humboldt.

She was born in Union City, Tenn to the late W. E. Luther and Litty Dunnahue Luther.

Mrs. Alexander was a longtime employee of Century Electric and later Wilson Sporting Goods.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Johnny P. Alexander; and siblings, Bobby Luther, Richard Luther and Jewell Goodwin.

She is survived by her sons, James Dameron Jr. and wife Judy, and Mark Dameron; daughter, Sheila Alexander; step-daughters, Becky, Linda and Brenda; sisters, Frances Markham and Wanda White; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina, Tenn.